KSS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $57.23 per share. Kohl's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSS's low point in its 52 week range is $20.67 per share, with $64.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.94.

