KSS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.36, changing hands as high as $24.92 per share. Kohl's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.68 per share, with $35.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.43.

