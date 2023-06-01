KSL Holdings (ASX:KSL) Price Target Increased by 45.16% to 1.10

The average one-year price target for KSL Holdings (ASX:KSL) has been revised to 1.10 / share. This is an increase of 45.16% from the prior estimate of 0.76 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.03 to a high of 1.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.91% from the latest reported closing price of 0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSL Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSL is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,719K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 791K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 666K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 376K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 234K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

