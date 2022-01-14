KSCP Stock IPO: When Does Knightscope Go Public? What Is the KSCP Stock IPO Price Range?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Perhaps one of the more interesting initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2022 is about to hit the market. Knightscope, an autonomous security robot (ASR) company, is the latest company looking to call the Nasdaq its home. It will use the ticker symbol KSCP. This upcoming KSCP stock IPO is driving a tremendous amount of attention, with a dedicated website focused on providing investors with more information.

Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com

This company, founded in 2013 to help law enforcement agencies and large clients with security needs, has seen tremendous interest not only from the community but also from investors. To date, Knightscope has raised $75 million from high-profile institutional investors. However, the company is seeking more capital via an IPO to grow its business further. Additionally, access to capital markets should provide much-needed growth capital in the future, if required.

Let’s dive into what investors may want to know about this upcoming IPO.

What to Know About the KSCP Stock IPO

Today, investors interested in the Knightscope IPO received some big news. The company announced today that it’s eyeing Jan. 27 as its IPO date. Via crowdfunding and other uncoventional means, Knightscope has already become one of the more intriguing early-stage opportunities for many investors.

According to the deal terms laid out right now, it appears the KSCP stock IPO will be carried out at a price per share of $10. Knightscope is looking to issue 4 million shares, to raise up to $40 million at a $585 million valuation.

Demand for automation across various sectors has risen considerably. Accordingly, investor demand for the products companies like Knightscope produce is also growing rapidly. While this is an early-stage company that only received its first orders two years ago, investors are looking to get in on the ground floor of what could be an impressive long-term investment opportunity.

Indeed, it’s expected KSCP stock will be a key watchlist ticker for many investors in the weeks to come.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post KSCP Stock IPO: When Does Knightscope Go Public? What Is the KSCP Stock IPO Price Range? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.