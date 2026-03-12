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KSB Secures Order Worth Over EUR 150 Mln For Nuclear Power Plant Pumps

March 12, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.DE), a manufacturer and supplier of pumps, valves, and related services, on Thursday announced that it received an order, worth more than 150 million euros, for the supply of eight main reactor coolant pumps for a nuclear power plant in Eastern Europe.

The client was not disclosed.

The company said the pumps, each weighing more than 100 tonnes with a power rating of 8 megawatts, will be manufactured at its Frankenthal plant and delivered over the next few years.

The order includes the supply of the pumps and associated testing to ensure safe and reliable operation in the plant's primary circuit.

The company said that the deal is the largest order in its history.

KSB SE & Co. is currently trading 1.75% higher at EUR 1,160 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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