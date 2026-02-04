KSB SE & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock (XTRA:KSB3) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 1,328.97

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock (XTRA:KSB3) has been revised to 1.328,97 € / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 1.155,66 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.283,58 € to a high of 1.401,70 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.27% from the latest reported closing price of 1.105,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB3 is 0.06%, an increase of 27.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.03% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 1K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSB3 by 10.37% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSB3 by 8.48% over the last quarter.

