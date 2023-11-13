KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) Price Target Increased by 8.28% to 713.51

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) has been revised to 713.51 / share. This is an increase of 8.28% from the prior estimate of 658.97 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 706.52 to a high of 734.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.46% from the latest reported closing price of 508.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co KGaA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB3 is 0.03%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.16% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

