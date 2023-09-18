KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) Price Target Increased by 7.01% to 696.40

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) has been revised to 696.40 / share. This is an increase of 7.01% from the prior estimate of 650.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 689.57 to a high of 716.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from the latest reported closing price of 582.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co KGaA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

