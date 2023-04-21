News & Insights

Stocks

KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) Price Target Increased by 13.08% to 536.42

April 21, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) has been revised to 536.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.08% from the prior estimate of 474.35 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 531.16 to a high of 552.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from the latest reported closing price of 444.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB3 is 0.02%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 1K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.