KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) Price Target Increased by 13.08% to 536.42

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) has been revised to 536.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.08% from the prior estimate of 474.35 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 531.16 to a high of 552.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from the latest reported closing price of 444.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB3 is 0.02%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 1K shares.

