KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 650.79

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB3) has been revised to 650.79 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of 575.73 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 644.41 to a high of 669.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.96% from the latest reported closing price of 538.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB3 is 0.03%, an increase of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.