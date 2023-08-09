KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB) Price Target Increased by 10.77% to 734.40

The average one-year price target for KSB SE & Co KGaA (FWB:KSB) has been revised to 734.40 / share. This is an increase of 10.77% from the prior estimate of 663.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 727.20 to a high of 756.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from the latest reported closing price of 645.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in KSB SE & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSB is 0.04%, an increase of 31.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 52K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 42K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

