KSB Q1 EBIT Declines; Confirms 2025 Forecast

May 06, 2025 — 06:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KSB reported that its first quarter EBIT declined to 45.5 million euros from 48.4 million euros, prior year. Excluding the costs for the SAP S/4HANA transformation, EBIT exceeded the comparative prior-year figure.

First quarter consolidated sales revenue rose by 2.3%, to 708.9 million euros. Order intake was 878.4 million euros compared to 862.6 million euros, last year.

KSB continues to expect the key indicators of order intake, sales revenue and EBIT to remain within the forecast published for the 2025 financial year.

