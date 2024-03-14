K&S warns of lower 2024 core profit on falling potash prices

By Tristan Veyet and Antonis Pothitos

March 14 (Reuters) - German salt and potash miner K&S SDFGn.DE expects a further decline in core earnings for the year ahead due to lower potash prices, it said on Thursday, after reporting a more than two-thirds fall in core 2023 profit.

K&S reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 712 million euros ($779 million) for last year, slightly above expectations for 695.1 million euros, according to an analyst consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research.

It expects 2024 core earnings to be within a range of 500 to 650 million euros, compared with analysts' expectations for 556.6 million euros, according to a consensus compiled by Vara.

Its shares, which shed more than a fifth of their value in 2023, were up 6.14% at 1024 GMT.

"The low end of the guidance range of 500 million euros, which assumes the potash prices in Brazil remains at Feb 2024 level and weakens in other regions, is likely better than the trough/mark-to-market expectations of the buyside, in our view." J.P Morgan wrote in a note.

Potash prices fell from near record highs hit in 2022 following a drop in demand, as farmers used up existing fertiliser stocks and cut back on its use to rein in costs.

"We expect average the price of potash for 2024 to be under level for 2023" CEO Burkhard Lohr said at a press conference following the results.

K&S' annual results echo the wider potash sector's performance, as companies such as Toronto-listed NutrienNTR.TO and U.S-based MosaicMOS.N have also seen their margins dented by lower potash prices.

K+S said it would propose a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for the 2023 financial year, above expectations for 0.63 euro per share, according to consensus estimates.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk, Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, editing by Sharon Singleton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.