K+S Turns To Profit In Q3; Confirms Midpoint Of FY25 EBITDA View, Cuts Sales Volume Outlook

(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDFG), a German chemical company, reported Tuesday a profit in its third quarter compared to prior year's loss, with growth in revenues. Further, the company confirmed the midpoint of its fiscal 2025 EBITDA outlook, but trimmed sales volume view.

K+S now expects full-year EBITDA to range between 570 million euros and 630 million euros, with the midpoint remaining unchanged. The previous outlook was 560 million euros to 640 million euros, while last year's EBITDA was 558 million euros.

Sales volumes for all agricultural products, excluding trade goods, are now expected to total around 7.4 million tonnes, compared to previous outlook of 7.5 million to 7.7 million tonnes. The revision in expected volume reflects lower production volumes, which is due to the deliberate optimization of the product mix, among other factors.

In the third quarter, net earnings group share were 2.3 million euros, compared to loss of 26.4 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.01 euro, compared to loss of 0.15 euro a year ago.

Adjusted Group earnings were 18.3 million euros or 0.10 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 43.7 million euros or 0.24 euro per share.

Adjusted group earnings, excluding extraordinary impairment effects and their tax effects, were 18.9 million euros or 0.11 euro per share in the latest quarter.

Operating earnings or EBITDA reached 110.7 million euros, 68.6 percent higher than 65.6 million euros a year ago. EBITDA margin improved to 12.6 percent from 7.6 percent last year.

In the third quarter, K+S generated revenues of 879.1 million euros, up 1.5 percent from 866.2 million euros last year.

In the Agriculture customer segment, revenues rose to 615 million euros in the third quarter from 606 million euros last year.

