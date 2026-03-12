K+S Turns To Adj. Profit In Q4, Cuts Dividend; Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDFG), a German chemical company, reported Thursday an adjusted Group earnings in its fourth quarter, compared to a loss last year, with slight;y higher revenues. Further, the firm trimmed dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted Group earnings were 573.1 million euros, compared to loss of 10.8 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.20 euros, compared to loss of 0.06 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings, excluding extraordinary impairment effects and their tax effects, were 58.9 million euros or 0.34 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 10.8 million euros or 0.06 euro per share.

EBITDA climbed 17.2 percent from last year to 191.8 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 20.6% from 17.7% a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter edged up 0.8 percent to 932.9 million euros from 925.1 million euros last year.

Further, the Board of Executive Directors and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 7 cents per share for the 2025 financial year to the Annual General Meeting, lower than prior year's 15 cents per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted Group earnings, excluding impairment effects, to be slightly higher than in 2025's 125.5 million euros, while consencus estimate is 166 million euros.

EBITDA is projected to be 600 million euros to 700 million euros, with consensus of 629, compared to prior year's 612.8 million euros.

For the upper end of the EBITDA range, the Company assumes that potassium chloride prices in Brazil will continue to recover moderately during the spring season compared to the mid-February 2026 level.

