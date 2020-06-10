Commodities

K+S to strike sale deal for Americas salt business this year

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published

German minerals miner K+S aims to agree a sale of its salt business in the Americas by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr said on Wednesday.

June 10 (Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S SDFGn.DE aims to agree a sale of its salt business in the Americas by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr said on Wednesday.

The world's largest salt producer had said in mid-March that it would sell the business, which accounts for more than one third of group sales, to reduce debt levels that had soared after its investment in a new potash mine in Canada.

K+S will only complete the sale and receive payment after 2021, but other measures it has been implementing to reduce debt should strengthen its balance sheet by more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by that time, Lohr said at the company's annual general meeting.

The coronavirus crisis has not had a large impact on the company's preparations for the transaction, he added.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 778 52 86;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular