K+S to convert Werra plant to cut carbon dioxide emissions

Adds chairman quote, details

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DEannounced on Monday it would be investing a mid-three-digit million sum in order to convert its largest potash plant in Germany, Werra, to ensure more environmentally friendly production until 2060.

The "Werra 2060" project, which aims to achieve higher and more stable production in the long term, is to be completed by 2026/2027, converting the Unterbreizbach and Wintershall sites to a dry processing method.

The move is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions at the sites by about 50 percent.

The Werra plant is K+S's largest potash site, generating almost 50% of the group's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), employing almost 4,400 people.

"In accordance with our climate strategy, we will increasingly use innovative, dry processing methods in the future, significantly reduce our emissions and at the same time take an important step towards the long-term decarbonization of domestic potash production," said chairman of the board of executive directors Burkhard Lohr.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Miranda Murray and Matthias Williams)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; anastasiia.kozlova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.