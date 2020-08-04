K+S shortlists billionaire, private equity firms in sale of Morton Salt -sources

By Joshua Franklin and Arno Schuetze

BOSTON/FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S SDFGn.DE has shortlisted hedge fund billionaire James Simons' family office as well as private equity firms in the sale of its $2 billion Morton Salt unit, people familiar with the matter said.

Meritage, an investment vehicle for the Simons family of the founder of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, has partnered with U.S. salt producer Kissner for its bid, they said. Kissner is owned by buyout group Stone Canyon Industries, which bought Kissner for $2 billion in April.

