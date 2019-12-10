K+S says it's considering sale of stakes in North American businesses

Commodities

German potash and salt miner K+S said it was looking into selling stakes in its North American businesses as part of a push to reduce debt.

A company spokesman said K+S was considering selling a stake in its Bethune potash mine in Canada, which he said was worth nearly 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), or a cooperation with an industry partner, while ruling out an outright sale of the plant.

He added that K+S was also considering all options for its salt business in North and South America, which includes its Morton Salt brand.

The group was favouring a stake sale, which could be done via an initial public offering of the unit, the spokesman added.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

