K+S reports Q3 profit beat on strong Americas, cost discipline

Nov 12 (Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S SDFGn.DE on Thursday reported higher than expected third-quarter core profit, as strong results in the Americas segment and strict cost discipline offset the effects of lower early de-icing salt fills.

The salt and potash fertiliser supplier said quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 19% to 96 million euros ($113 million), above a company-provided consensus of 88.7 million euros.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance and expects 2020 EBITDA of about 480 million euros after one-time restructuring expenses.

($1 = 0.8496 euros)

