K+S Reports Final FREP Findings - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDFG) said the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel e.V. or FREP - DPR, has issued its final examination findings in the procedure for the examination of the consolidated financial statements of the Group as of December 31, 2019, and the abbreviated consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2020. K+S stated that the final findings do not result in any adjustment requirements for the valuations of the Potash and Magnesium Products cash-generating unit in the respective financial statements.

K+S noted that it has been requested by the DPR to indicate whether it agrees or disagrees with the findings by December 9, 2021.

