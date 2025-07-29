Markets

K+S Q2 Results Miss EBITDA Estimates, Confirms 2025 Guidance

July 29, 2025 — 12:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDF.DE), Tuesday reported second quarter EBITDA of 110 million euros, below the 139 million euros consensus and last year's 128 million euros, largely due to a 10 million euros one-off mining provision charge.

Adjusted free cash flow was 8 million euros, matching forecasts and improving on 24 million euros in second quarter of 2024. Agricultural segment volumes fell to 1.74 million tons versus 1.84 million expected amid a June maintenance shutdown at Bethune, shipping delays, and logistical hurdles.

K+S affirmed its full-year targets of 560 to 640 million euros EBITDA and slightly positive FCF, supported by modest potash price gains.

SDF.DE is currently trading at 13.08 euros, down 1.57 euros or 10.71 percent on the XETRA.

