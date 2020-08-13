K+S Q2 EBITDA Declines - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - K+S (SDFG) reported second quarter EBITDA of 88 million euros compared to 130 million euros, previous year. Revenues declined to 840 million euros from 878 million euros.

For 2020 as a whole, K+S continues to expect EBITDA before one-off restructuring expenses of about 520 million euros. After taking into account these one-off expenses, the company projects EBITDA of about 480 million euros.

"The process to fully divest the Americas operating unit is progressing well, despite the ongoing corona pandemic. I am very confident that we will reach an agreement on the sale before the end of the year," said Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S.

