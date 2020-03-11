K+S puts Americas salt business on auction block to slash debt

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DE said on Wednesday it would put its salt business in North and South America up for sale to reduce debt.

"The focus on the business with mineral fertilizers and specialties is connected with a comprehensive realignment of K+S." the group said in a statement.

The planned sale of the salt unit - known for the Morton Salt brand - and additional major restructuring measures would allow the company to reduce its net financial debt by significantly more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), it added.

($1 = 0.8817 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.