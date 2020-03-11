Commodities

K+S puts Americas salt business on auction block to slash debt

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

German potash and salt miner K+S said on Wednesday it would put its salt business in North and South America up for sale to reduce debt. The planned sale of the salt unit is known for the Morton Salt brand.

"The focus on the business with mineral fertilizers and specialties is connected with a comprehensive realignment of K+S." the group said in a statement.

The planned sale of the salt unit - known for the Morton Salt brand - and additional major restructuring measures would allow the company to reduce its net financial debt by significantly more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), it added.

