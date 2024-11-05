K’S Holdings Reports Solid Growth in First Half of 2024

K’S Holdings Corporation (JP:8282) has released an update.
K’S Holdings Corporation reported a 2.4% increase in net sales to ¥371,420 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, along with a notable 9.6% rise in operating profit. The company’s financial stability is reflected in a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 63.5% and consistent cash dividends, maintaining investor confidence.
