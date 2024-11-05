K’S Holdings Reports Solid Growth in First Half of 2024

K’S Holdings Corporation (JP:8282) has released an update.

K’S Holdings Corporation reported a 2.4% increase in net sales to ¥371,420 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, along with a notable 9.6% rise in operating profit. The company’s financial stability is reflected in a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 63.5% and consistent cash dividends, maintaining investor confidence.

For further insights into JP:8282 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.