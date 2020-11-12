K+S Group Q3 EBITDA Rises; Affirms FY20 EBITDA Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDFG) reported Thursday that its third-quarter EBITDA rose 19.3 percent to 96.0 million euros from 80.6 million euros in the year-ago period.

The company noted that one-time, non-cash income from package of measures in the latest quarter compensated for corona-related efficiency losses in the full year.

However, adjusted loss after tax for the quarter widened to 1.98 billion euros from 41.8 million euros in the prior-year period. Loss per share widened to 10.32 euros from 0.22 euros in the year-ago period.

K+S Group revenues for the quarter declined 9.2 percent to 821.7 million euros from 904.9 million euros last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, K+S affirmed its outlook for EBITDA of about 480 million euros after taking into account one-off restructuring expenses of up to 40 million euros.

As a result of the impairment loss on assets of about 2 billion euros, the company projects adjusted Group earnings after taxes for the year as a whole will fall to a significantly negative figure.

Furthermore, the company still expects adjusted free cash flow in 2020 to be roughly balanced, compared to 140 million euros in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.