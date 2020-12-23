K+S Group Issued New Injection Permit From Kassel Regional Council - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - K+S Group (SDFG) said Wednesday that the Kassel Regional Council has granted the company a new permit for salt disposal in Werra and Weser. The new permit is initially limited until the end of 2021.

The company noted that the new permit under water law provides its Werra and Neuhof-Ellers plants with further security for the production of mineral fertilizers and high-purity salt products. The previous permit expires at the end of 2020.

According to K+S Group, an amendment to the previous injection permit was regarding the lowering of the limit value for chloride from 2,500 to 2,400 milligrams/liter by the approval authority. This advancing a reduction in the salt concentration planned by K+S by one year.

A decision on the injection in the years 2022-2027 will not be made before next year following the adoption of the new river management plan by the Weser River Basin Community or FGG Weser, the company said.

"For our employees at the Werra and Neuhof-Ellers plants, this permit is great news. Indeed, it proves that our extensive investments and measures to further reduce environmental burdens are being recognized and it serves as an incentive to initiate continued improvements in the future," says Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S.

