K+S (FWB:SDF) Price Target Decreased by 8.49% to 22.88

The average one-year price target for K+S (FWB:SDF) has been revised to 22.88 / share. This is an decrease of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 25.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.87 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.54% from the latest reported closing price of 16.40 / share.

K+S Maintains 6.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.10%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 24.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in K+S. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDF is 0.26%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 23,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,164K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares, representing a decrease of 19.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 23.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,529K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 8.76% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 1,489K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing an increase of 18.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,467K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,101K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDF by 21.71% over the last quarter.

