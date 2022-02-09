K+S expects prices to push 2022 earnings above analyst forecasts

Adds details, shares

Feb 9 (Reuters) - German salt and potash miner K+S SDFGn.DE said on Wednesday it expected its full-year core profit to beat analysts' forecasts thanks to higher average prices in the agriculture customer segment.

The group, which produces potash fertilisers and salts for cooking, animal feed and de-icing of roads, said it expects 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.6-1.9 billion euros ($1.8-$2.2 billion), more than double its previous year's earnings.

Earlier this month, K+S reported a 2021 preliminary EBITDA of 960 million euros, including one-off income of around 220 million euros from the sale of its waste disposal segment.

Analysts have on average expected the company's full-year EBITDA to come in at 1.3 billion euros, according to a company-provided poll.

K+S produces about 11% of the world's potash, an essential nutrient for crops. Global spot prices for potash hit a 13-year high in December following a spike in crop prices and a recovery in demand.

The company also said its adjusted free cash flow for the year should reach 600-800 million euros, compared to the prior-year figure of 100 million euros, if it can keep its capital expenditures at around 400 million euros.

K+S shares were up 3% by 1225 GMT.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

