K+S cuts 2023 profit outlook for third time this year

July 26 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DE on Wednesday cut its core profit guidance for the third time this year, citing a drop in the selling price of potash in Brazil during the second quarter.

The group expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year in the range of 600 million to 800 million euros, after previously guiding for 800 million euros ($885 million).

K+S said the currently observed potash price recovery had started later than assumed.

Potash prices fell from near record highs touched in 2022 following a drop in demand as farmers used up existing fertiliser stocks while cutting back on its use to rein in costs.

K+S said it expects EBITDA to come in at about 24 million euros in the second quarter, below a company-provided consensus of 70.5 million euros.

Its shares closed 1.68% lower.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

