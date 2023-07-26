News & Insights

K+S cuts 2023 profit outlook for third time this year

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

July 26, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DE on Wednesday cut its core profit guidance for the third time this year, citing falling selling prices of potash in Brazil.

The group expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year in the range of 600 million to 800 million euros, after previously guiding for 800 million euros ($885 million).

K+S said it expects EBITDA to come in at about 24 million euros in the second quarter, below a company-provided consensus of 70.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
