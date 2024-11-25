K&S Corporation Reports Mixed FY2024 Results

K & S Corporation Limited (AU:KSC) has released an update.
K&S Corporation Limited has reported a mixed financial performance for FY2024, with a slight increase in statutory profit after tax and a decrease in operating revenues. The company maintained a strong balance sheet, driven by sound trading performance and strategic property acquisitions in Townsville and Adelaide. Despite challenging market conditions, all operating segments delivered solid results, reflecting K&S’s robust capital management and ongoing investment in its fleet.
