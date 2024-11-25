K&S Corporation Celebrates Successful Annual General Meeting

K & S Corporation Limited (AU:KSC) has released an update.
K&S Corporation Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being carried with significant support. The meeting saw the re-election of key board members and approval of the remuneration report with overwhelming majorities. Investors and market participants may view this as a strong vote of confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.
