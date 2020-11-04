Markets

K+S Confirms 2020 Outlook For EBITDA After One-time Restructuring Expenses - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDFG) said, based on the operating performance in the third quarter, it has confirmed outlook for EBITDA in 2020 of about 480 million euros after one-time restructuring expenses. The detailed figures for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on November 12, 2020.

The K+S Board has adjusted its long-term assumptions against the background of the realignment of the company and the sale of the Americas operating unit. The company estimates a one-off, non-cash impairment loss on assets in the Europe+ operating unit of about 2 billion euros. The company noted that this special impairment will be made for the third quarter of 2020 and will have a corresponding negative impact on adjusted net income after taxes and ROCE, but will not lead to a liquidity outflow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular