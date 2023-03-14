Markets

K+S Announces Dividend Proposal Of EUR 1.00/shr

March 14, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - K+S said that its Board of Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023 a dividend for the 2022 financial year of 1.00 euros per share.

K+S noted that, after the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023, it intends to start buying back own shares amounting to up to 200 million euros, i.e.,about 5% of the share capital, until the end of February 2024 at the latest and subsequently cancel them.

K+S will return capital of up to 391.4 million euros or about 2 euros per share, respectively to shareholders, which is more than 40% of the adjusted free cash flow generated.

For the 2023 financial year, the K+S Group expects EBITDA to range between 1.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.

The company will publish the 2022 Annual Report on March 15, 2023.

