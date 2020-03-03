Markets

K+S AG Partners With Infosys For IT Infrastructure Transformation - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) entered a long term partnership with K+S AG, under which Infosys will navigate K+S to a next generation hybrid cloud datacentre. Infosys will also be responsible for managing the IT landscape of K+S across 100+ sites for over 9000 end users, across 25+ countries globally.

Infosys will set up two dedicated datacentres in Kassel, Germany and 16 regional datacentres in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America along with a public cloud ecosystem.

Berthold Kröger, Head of IT, K+S, said, "Infosys' expertise in the next-gen hybrid cloud will enable us to streamline our operations across datacentres, global networks, workplace and end-user support services."

INFY

