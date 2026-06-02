K+S To Acquire Qemetica Salt Business

(RTTNews) - K+S AG (SDF.DE, KPLUY), a German chemical company, on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire the salt business of Qemetica S.A.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

The purchase price is 350 million euros, plus a performance-based bonus of up to 30 million euros.

The acquisition includes evaporated salt production sites in Stassfurt, Germany, and Janikowo, Poland.

The company said the acquisition will expand its European salt business and provide additional growth opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe.

The acquired business generated revenue of about 125 million euros and EBITDA of just under 50 million euros in 2025.

K+S AG is currently trading 0.54% lesser at $14.68 on XETRA.

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