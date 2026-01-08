Krystal To Unveil Interim Update On Highest Dose Cohort Of CORAL-1 Study In Cystic Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) is slated to disclose an interim clinical update today from the highest dose Cohort of CORAL-1, its phase 1 study evaluating KB407 in patients with cystic fibrosis.

An investor conference call and webcast will take place on January 8, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET.

CORAL-1 is an open-label, dose escalation study of KB407 in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The trial is designed to include up to three dose escalation cohorts evaluating either one, two, or four daily administrations of 10 billion PFU or Plaque-Forming Units of KB407 via inhalation.

The interim clinical update will focus on results from patients in the highest dose cohort of CORAL-1 and include molecular assessments of KB407 transduction and wild-type cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein expression following inhaled administration of KB407.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, there are close to 40,000 children and adults living with cystic fibrosis in the United States, and an estimated 105,000 people have been diagnosed with CF across 94 countries.

The most advanced investigational drug in the pipeline is KB803, which is under phase 3 testing in non-small cell lung cancer.

The company has one marketed product, VYJUVEK, a non-invasive, topical, redosable genetic medicine, approved for the treatment of wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

For the third quarter of 2025, Krystal recorded $97.8 million in VYJUVEK net product revenue compared to $83.84 million in the year-ago quarter.

