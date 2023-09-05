Krystal Biotech: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For KB408

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for KB408 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. KB408 is an inhaled formulation of the company's replication-defective, non-integrating HSV-1-based vector designed to deliver two copies of the SERPINA1 transgene, that encodes for human alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Suma Krishnan, President, Research & Development, Krystal Biotech, said: "We are encouraged by the profile of KB408 in preclinical studies to date and look forward to dosing patients once we receive clearance from the FDA."

