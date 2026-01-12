Krystal Biotech Reports ~$389M 2025 VYJUVEK Revenue, $955M Cash Reserves

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) announced preliminary unaudited financial results for 2025, including strong performance from its lead product VYJUVEK, and shared its strategic vision for advancing rare disease therapies.

The company expects fourth-quarter net product revenue for VYJUVEK to be between $106 million and $107 million, with full-year revenue projected at $388 million to $389 million.

As of December 31, 2025, Krystal reported about $955 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. These figures are based on management's initial analysis and remain subject to adjustment, with full results scheduled for release in February 2026.

Krystal emphasized its commitment to addressing the unmet needs of over 300 million people worldwide living with rare diseases. Leveraging its global infrastructure and proprietary redosable HSV-1 platform, the company is advancing a pipeline designed for gene delivery to high-turnover tissues in the skin, lung, and eye.

Key programs include KB803 for ocular complications of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, KB801 for neurotrophic keratitis, KB407 for cystic fibrosis, and KB111 for Hailey-Hailey disease.

To support the expedited development of KB801, Krystal has expanded enrollment in its ongoing registrational study from 27 to 60 patients, with top-line data expected before year-end 2026.

The company's long-term vision is to have at least four marketed rare disease medicines, including VYJUVEK, by 2030, reaching more than 10,000 patients globally. Krystal aims to achieve this while maintaining profitability and continuing to invest in broader preclinical and clinical programs, including KB408 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and KB707 for non-small cell lung cancer.

Corporate objectives for 2026 include launching VYJUVEK in an additional major European market, expanding its specialty distributor network to more than 40 countries, reporting top-line results from registrational studies of KB803 and KB801, completing enrollment in a registrational study of KB407, and initiating patient dosing in a registrational study of KB111. Updates on KB408 and KB707 are also expected before the end of the year.

For 2026, Krystal anticipates combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses between $175 million and $195 million, excluding stock-based compensation.

Shares of Krystal Biotech closed at $261.41 on January 9, up $12.50 or 5.02%, with trading volume of 349,867 compared to an average of 299,117. The stock traded within a daily range of $252.92 to $267.48 and has moved between $122.80 and $267.48 over the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.