Krystal Biotech Receives European Approval for VYJUVEK® to Treat Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa from Birth

VYJUVEK approved in Europe for treating dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa from birth, allowing flexible home or healthcare administration.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. announced that the European Commission has approved VYJUVEK® (beremagene geperpavec-svdt) for the treatment of wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) from birth, particularly for those with mutations in the COL7A1 gene. VYJUVEK is the first corrective medicine for DEB approved in Europe and can be administered at home or at healthcare facilities, with the possibility for patients or caregivers to administer it under professional guidance. This approval, which follows prior support from the European Medicines Agency, is based on positive clinical trial results demonstrating the therapy's effectiveness in gene delivery and wound healing. Krystal plans to launch VYJUVEK in Germany in mid-2025, making it available across EU member states and select other countries.

Potential Positives

VYJUVEK has received marketing authorization from the European Commission, making it the first corrective medicine approved in Europe for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

The approval allows for flexible dosing of VYJUVEK either at home or in a healthcare setting, enhancing patient accessibility and management options.

The decision paves the way for Krystal Biotech to launch VYJUVEK in multiple countries across Europe, starting with Germany, which could significantly expand the company's market presence.

The positive clinical data supporting VYJUVEK's efficacy strengthens Krystal Biotech’s position as a leader in innovative gene therapies for conditions with high unmet medical needs.

Potential Negatives

Despite the approval for VYJUVEK in Europe, the company faces uncertainty regarding the timing of availability in individual countries due to the completion of reimbursement procedures, which could delay patient access.

The reliance on patient or caregiver administration may raise concerns about the potential for improper use or administration without professional oversight, impacting the therapy's overall efficacy and safety perceptions.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which could indicate potential risks that may affect the company's future performance or market reception.

FAQ

What is VYJUVEK approved for in Europe?

VYJUVEK is approved for treating wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) from birth.

Who can administer VYJUVEK?

VYJUVEK can be administered at home or in healthcare settings by patients or caregivers, if deemed appropriate by a healthcare professional.

When is VYJUVEK's expected launch in Germany?

The first European launch of VYJUVEK is planned for mid-2025 in Germany.

What is the mechanism of VYJUVEK?

VYJUVEK delivers functional copies of the COL7A1 gene to promote wound healing in DEB patients.

Is VYJUVEK approved elsewhere?

Yes, VYJUVEK was approved by the FDA in the United States in May 2023 and is under review in Japan.

VYJUVEK approved for the treatment of DEB from birth in Europe









Approval allows for dosing at home or in a healthcare setting, as well as patient or caregiver administration if deemed appropriate by a healthcare professional







PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that on April 23, 2025, the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to VYJUVEK



®



(beremagene geperpavec-svdt) for the treatment of wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) who have mutations in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (



COL7A1



) gene, starting from birth. VYJUVEK is designed to address the genetic root cause of DEB by delivering functional copies of the human



COL7A1



gene to provide wound healing and sustained functional type VII collagen protein expression with redosing. VYJUVEK is the first corrective medicine approved in Europe for the treatment of DEB. The approval granted by the EC allows for flexible VYJUVEK dosing either at home or in healthcare setting, with the option for patient or caregiver administration if deemed appropriate by a healthcare professional.





This EC decision authorizes the marketing of VYJUVEK in all European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The timing for availability of VYJUVEK in individual countries will depend on multiple factors, including the completion of reimbursement procedures. The Company is planning for its first European launch in Germany in mid-2025.





“Today’s approval is an exciting milestone for Krystal and the patients we aim to serve. After years of preparation in close coordination with leading DEB treatment centers, we are ready and excited to bring this urgently needed therapy to patients,” said Laurent Goux, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Europe at Krystal Biotech. “With already 1,000 DEB patients identified in France and Germany, as well as many more across the continent, our goal is clear – to ensure as many patients as possible are able to benefit from sustainable access to VYJUVEK.”





The EC approval follows the positive recommendation issued by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in





February





and was based on a comprehensive clinical dataset including results from the Company’s Phase 1/2 GEM-1 and Phase 3 GEM-3 studies, which collectively provided clear clinical evidence of successful



COL7A1



gene delivery and durable wound closure following topical administration, and was further supported by results from the Company’s open label extension study and real-world experience in the United States.





“We are delighted that VYJUVEK has been approved in Europe as a safe and effective therapy for the many patients across Europe suffering from DEB,” said Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development at Krystal Biotech. “This approval marks a critical milestone in our commitment to improving the lives of DEB patients around the world, and we look forward to providing patients in Europe with the first corrective medicine for this debilitating disease.”





VYJUVEK was approved by the FDA in the United States in May 2023 and is also under review for approval by Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency with a decision expected in 2H 2025.







EUROPEAN UNION





INDICATION







VYJUVEK is a herpes-simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of wounds in patients from birth with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa with mutation(s) in the



collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1)



gene.





For more information, see





Summary of Product Characteristics





.







About Krystal Biotech, Inc.







Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK



®



, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first genetic medicine approved by the FDA and the EMA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit





http://www.krystalbio.com





, and follow @KrystalBiotech on



LinkedIn



and





X





(formerly Twitter).





Krystal Biotech, VYJUVEK, and associated logos are registered trademarks of Krystal Biotech, Inc.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including statements about the expected timing of the Company’s planned first European commercial launch of VYJUVEK in Germany; the expected timing of Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency decision regarding potential marketing approval of VYJUVEK in Japan; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties associated with applications for marketing approvals and other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







CONTACT









Investors and Media:







Stéphane Paquette, PhD





Krystal Biotech





spaquette@krystalbio.com



