Krystal Biotech price target raised to $212 from $208 at Chardan

Chardan raised the firm’s price target on Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to $212 from $208 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the Vyjuvek launch remains strong.

