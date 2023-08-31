Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Price Target Increased by 8.11% to 151.54

The average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been revised to 151.54 / share. This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 140.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from the latest reported closing price of 127.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 14.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.28%, an increase of 24.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.54% to 24,860K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 2,567K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 74.01% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,561K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 31.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 96.36% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,985K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 40.71% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 990K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 843K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.