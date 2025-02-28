Krystal Biotech, Inc. Welcomes Positive EMA Recommendation for VYJUVEK® Approval in Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Krystal Biotech announced EMA's positive recommendation for VYJUVEK, a gene therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Krystal Biotech, Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive recommendation for VYJUVEK® (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC), a topical gene therapy for treating wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) who have specific genetic mutations. The recommendation allows for administration in clinics or at home, including by trained caregivers. A final decision from the European Commission is expected in the second quarter of 2025, which would apply across member states and additional countries. The therapy targets the underlying genetic cause of DEB and has shown promising results in clinical studies, with experts expressing enthusiasm for this landmark treatment option. If approved, VYJUVEK will be marketed in Europe as a simple, effective therapy for patients from birth.

Potential Positives

Krystal Biotech received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for VYJUVEK, marking a significant step towards approval for treating dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Europe.

The positive CHMP opinion supports the administration of VYJUVEK in both healthcare settings and at home, improving accessibility for patients and caregivers.

This approval process builds upon successful clinical trial results, highlighting the therapy's potential for durable wound closure and addressing a critical unmet need in patient care.

The anticipated launch of VYJUVEK in Germany in mid-2025 and in France later that year demonstrates the company's growth strategy and commitment to bringing innovative treatments to market in Europe.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive recommendation from the CHMP, the final decision by the European Commission is still pending, leaving potential uncertainty for stakeholders.

The press release highlights that the use of VYJUVEK in the European Union remains investigational, which may affect its availability and marketability until full approval is obtained.

FAQ

What is VYJUVEK® approved for?

VYJUVEK® is recommended for treating wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) who have specific genetic mutations.

When is the final decision on VYJUVEK expected?

The European Commission's final decision on VYJUVEK is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

What are the main benefits of VYJUVEK?

VYJUVEK provides durable wound closure and is a non-invasive topical treatment that can be applied by trained patients or caregivers.

Which countries will VYJUVEK be available in?

If approved, VYJUVEK will be available in all EU member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

What is the significance of the CHMP's recommendation?

The CHMP's positive recommendation is a critical step toward delivering the first corrective therapy for DEB patients across Europe.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRYS Insider Trading Activity

$KRYS insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $18,128,299 .

. SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $18,128,299.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $KRYS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today welcomed the European Medicines Agency's (EMA’s)





announcement





that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive recommendation for the European Commission (EC) to approve VYJUVEK



®



(beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) who have mutations in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (



COL7A1



) gene, starting from birth. The CHMP’s positive opinion includes support for administration of VYJUVEK in either a health care setting (e.g., a clinic) or at home. If deemed appropriate by a healthcare professional, trained patients or caregivers may also apply VYJUVEK.





The final EC decision is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025. The decision will be applicable to all European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.





“We are excited to be able to provide DEB patients with the first treatment that corrects the genetic defect and makes a true difference in their lives,” said Cristina Has, M.D., Professor and Head of the Genodermatoses Clinic in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Freiburg in Germany. “By addressing the very first stage in the complex pathophysiology of DEB, VYJUVEK is a landmark. It is amazing how simple and non-invasive its use is, even in infants.”





“We are very pleased that our patients, from birth, will have a simple, topical treatment that promotes durable wound closure, something that until now has been beyond the reach of any therapy,” added Christine Bodemer, M.D., PhD, Professor and Head of the Department of Dermatology at the Necker Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris. “This is a remarkable advance for DEB patients and a new approach to gene therapy for genodermatoses, revolutionary and remarkably innovative.”





The positive opinion issued by the CHMP is based on a comprehensive clinical dataset including results from the Company’s Phase 1/2 GEM-1 and Phase 3 GEM-3 studies, published in Nature Medicine and the New England Journal of Medicine, respectively, which collectively provided clear clinical evidence of successful



COL7A1



gene delivery and durable wound closure following topical administration. The long-term safety and efficacy of B-VEC is further supported by results from the Company’s open label extension study completed in the United States as well as real-world experience with VYJUVEK since launching the United States in 2023.





“The CHMP’s recommendation for approval of VYJUVEK is an exciting step towards our goal of delivering the first ever corrective therapy to DEB patients across Europe,” said Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development at Krystal Biotech. “The CHMP’s support for a broad label, including treatment of patients from birth and the option of patient or caregiver administration at home, are also fantastic outcomes for the DEB patients we aim to serve, broadening access and reducing barriers to starting on and staying on therapy.”





If approved by the EC, the Company expects to market B-VEC under the registered European trademark, VYJUVEK.





“Our team in Europe has been working tirelessly in preparation for Krystal’s first commercial launch outside of the United States and with the CHMP’s positive opinion we remain on track to launch in Germany around the middle of this year,” said Laurent Goux, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Europe at Krystal Biotech. “This will be the first of many launches in Europe, including a launch in France planned for later in 2025, as we advance diligently to ensure as many patients as possible benefit from access to VYJUVEK.”







About





VYJUVEK







VYJUVEK is a non-invasive, topical, redosable gene therapy designed to deliver two copies of the



COL7A1



gene when applied directly to DEB wounds. VYJUVEK was designed to treat DEB at the molecular level by providing the patient’s skin cells the template to make normal COL7 protein, thereby addressing the fundamental disease-causing mechanism. VYJUVEK was approved in the United States by the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) in May 2023 for the treatment of wounds in patients six months of age or older with DEB.





The use of VYJUVEK in the European Union remains investigational.







U.S. INDICATION







VYJUVEK is a herpes-simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of wounds in patients six months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa with mutation(s) in the



collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1)



gene.







U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Adverse Reactions







The most common adverse drug reactions (incidence >5%) were itching, chills, redness, rash, cough, and runny nose. These are not all the possible side effects with VYJUVEK. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.





To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Krystal Biotech, Inc. at 1-844-557-9782 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or





http://www.fda.gov/medwatch





.







Contraindications







None.







Warnings and Precautions







VYJUVEK gel must be applied by a healthcare provider.





After treatment, patients and caregivers should be careful not to touch treated wounds and dressings for 24 hours.





Wash hands and wear protective gloves when changing wound dressings. Disinfect bandages from the first dressing change with a virucidal agent, and dispose of the disinfected bandages in a separate sealed plastic bag in household waste. Dispose of the subsequent used dressings in a sealed plastic bag in household waste.





Patients should avoid touching or scratching wound sites or wound dressings.





In the event of an accidental exposure flush with clean water for at least 15 minutes.





For more information, see full U.S.





Prescribing Information





.







About Krystal Biotech, Inc.







Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK



®



is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit





http://www.krystalbio.com





, and follow @KrystalBiotech on





LinkedIn





and





X





(formerly Twitter).







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including statements about the expected timing of the European Commission approval of VYJUVEK, the expectation that the Company will market B-VEC in the European Union under the registered European trademark, VYJUVEK, the timing of expected commercial launches in Germany and France, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties associated with applications for marketing approvals and other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







CONTACT









Investors and Media:







Stéphane Paquette, PhD





Krystal Biotech





spaquette@krystalbio.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.