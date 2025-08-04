Krystal Biotech, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $38.33 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $15.57 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.7% to $96.04 million from $70.28 million last year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.33 Mln. vs. $15.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $96.04 Mln vs. $70.28 Mln last year.

