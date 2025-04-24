Stocks
Krystal Biotech, Inc. to Present Innovative Genetic Medicine Programs at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

April 24, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Krystal Biotech will present research on lung, eye, and skin therapies at upcoming scientific conferences in May and June.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. announced that it will present multiple research programs focused on lung, eye, and skin conditions at several scientific conferences in May and June 2025. The presentations include topics on the use of HSV-1 as a vector for genetic pulmonary disease, an inhaled immunotherapy for advanced lung tumors, gene therapy for ocular wounds, and treatments for genetic skin diseases. Notable presenters from the company and associated institutions will share findings at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and the Society for Investigative Dermatology. After the conferences, presentation materials will be accessible online. Krystal Biotech, a biotechnology firm based in Pittsburgh, is dedicated to developing genetic treatments for unmet medical needs and has successfully launched VYJUVEK®, the first FDA-approved redosable gene therapy.

Potential Positives

  • Krystal Biotech is showcasing multiple significant programs in prominent scientific conferences, indicating strong engagement in research and development.
  • The company is presenting innovative therapies in diverse fields such as lung diseases, oncology, and ophthalmology, reflecting a broad and promising pipeline.
  • The introduction of inhaled KB707 as a novel immunotherapy in advanced solid tumor malignancies may position Krystal Biotech as a leader in emerging treatment strategies.
  • The company's first commercial product, VYJUVEK®, is highlighted as a groundbreaking gene therapy, underscoring its leadership in the genetic medicines market.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What conferences will Krystal Biotech be presenting at?

Krystal Biotech will present at ASGCT, ASCO, ARVO, and SID conferences in May and June 2025.

What is the focus of Krystal Biotech's upcoming presentations?

The focus includes programs in lung, eye, and skin related to genetic medicine and immunotherapy.

When will the ASGCT presentation take place?

The ASGCT presentation is scheduled for May 17, 2025, at 8:50 AM CT.

Who is presenting at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

Wen Wee Ma, MD, will present at the ASCO Annual Meeting on June 2, 2025.

How can I access presentation materials after the conferences?

Presentation slides or posters will be available online in the Investor section of the Company's website after each conference.

$KRYS Insider Trading Activity

$KRYS insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $17,129,547.
  • SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $17,129,547.
  • KATHRYN ROMANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $131,415

$KRYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $KRYS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KRYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Krystal Biotech, Inc.


(the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that the Company will be presenting on multiple programs in the lung, eye, and skin at upcoming scientific conferences being held in May and June.



Presentation details are outlined below.




American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28



th



Annual Meeting



Invited Oral Presentation





  • Title:

    HSV-1 as a vector system for targeting respiratory tissues in genetic pulmonary disease



  • Presenter:

    Trevor Parry, PhD



  • Date and Time:

    May 17, 2025 at 8:50AM CT






2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting



Poster Presentation





  • Title:

    Inhaled KB707, a novel HSV-based immunotherapy, as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies affecting the lungs: Efficacy and safety results from a phase 1/2 study



  • Presenter:

    Wen Wee Ma, MD, Enterprise Vice Chair, Research, Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic



  • Date and Time:

    June 2, 2025 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM CT



  • Poster Session or Category:

    Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy



  • Abstract Number:

    2575



  • Poster Bd Number:

    222




Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting



Poster Presentation





  • Title:

    Topical application of the HSV-1-based gene therapy vector KB801 results in sustained nerve growth factor expression in wounded murine corneas



  • Presenter:

    Haley Cartwright, PhD



  • Date and Time:

    May 5, 2025 from 3:00PM to 4:45PM MT



  • Poster Session or Category:

    258 – Preclinical Therapeutics



  • Poster Number:

    B0154






Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2025 Annual Meeting



Poster Presentation





  • Title:

    Expansion of an HSV-1-based gene therapy platform to treat Hailey-Hailey and Darier diseases



  • Presenter:

    Bruce Nmezi, PhD



  • Date and Time:

    May 9, 2025 from 4:30PM to 6:00PM PT



  • Poster Session or Category:

    Genetic Disease, Gene Regulation, Gene Therapy & Epigenetics



  • Poster Number:

    0554





Additional presentation details will be available to conference attendees. Following completion of each conference, presentation slides or posters, as applicable, will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s


website


.




About Krystal Biotech, Inc.



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK

®

is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit


http://www.krystalbio.com


, and follow @KrystalBiotech on


LinkedIn


and


X


(formerly Twitter).





CONTACT




Investors and Media:



Stéphane Paquette, PhD


Krystal Biotech




spaquette@krystalbio.com







