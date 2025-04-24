Krystal Biotech, Inc. to Present Innovative Genetic Medicine Programs at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Krystal Biotech will present research on lung, eye, and skin therapies at upcoming scientific conferences in May and June.

Quiver AI Summary

Krystal Biotech, Inc. announced that it will present multiple research programs focused on lung, eye, and skin conditions at several scientific conferences in May and June 2025. The presentations include topics on the use of HSV-1 as a vector for genetic pulmonary disease, an inhaled immunotherapy for advanced lung tumors, gene therapy for ocular wounds, and treatments for genetic skin diseases. Notable presenters from the company and associated institutions will share findings at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and the Society for Investigative Dermatology. After the conferences, presentation materials will be accessible online. Krystal Biotech, a biotechnology firm based in Pittsburgh, is dedicated to developing genetic treatments for unmet medical needs and has successfully launched VYJUVEK®, the first FDA-approved redosable gene therapy.

Potential Positives

Krystal Biotech is showcasing multiple significant programs in prominent scientific conferences, indicating strong engagement in research and development.

The company is presenting innovative therapies in diverse fields such as lung diseases, oncology, and ophthalmology, reflecting a broad and promising pipeline.

The introduction of inhaled KB707 as a novel immunotherapy in advanced solid tumor malignancies may position Krystal Biotech as a leader in emerging treatment strategies.

The company's first commercial product, VYJUVEK®, is highlighted as a groundbreaking gene therapy, underscoring its leadership in the genetic medicines market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What conferences will Krystal Biotech be presenting at?

Krystal Biotech will present at ASGCT, ASCO, ARVO, and SID conferences in May and June 2025.

What is the focus of Krystal Biotech's upcoming presentations?

The focus includes programs in lung, eye, and skin related to genetic medicine and immunotherapy.

When will the ASGCT presentation take place?

The ASGCT presentation is scheduled for May 17, 2025, at 8:50 AM CT.

Who is presenting at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

Wen Wee Ma, MD, will present at the ASCO Annual Meeting on June 2, 2025.

How can I access presentation materials after the conferences?

Presentation slides or posters will be available online in the Investor section of the Company's website after each conference.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRYS Insider Trading Activity

$KRYS insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $17,129,547 .

. SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $17,129,547 .

. KATHRYN ROMANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $131,415

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $KRYS stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KRYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KRYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KRYS forecast page.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Krystal Biotech, Inc.





(the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that the Company will be presenting on multiple programs in the lung, eye, and skin at upcoming scientific conferences being held in May and June.





Presentation details are outlined below.







American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28







th







Annual Meeting







Invited Oral Presentation









Title:



HSV-1 as a vector system for targeting respiratory tissues in genetic pulmonary disease



HSV-1 as a vector system for targeting respiratory tissues in genetic pulmonary disease





Presenter:



Trevor Parry, PhD



Trevor Parry, PhD





Date and Time:



May 17, 2025 at 8:50AM CT













2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting







Poster Presentation









Title:



Inhaled KB707, a novel HSV-based immunotherapy, as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies affecting the lungs: Efficacy and safety results from a phase 1/2 study



Inhaled KB707, a novel HSV-based immunotherapy, as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies affecting the lungs: Efficacy and safety results from a phase 1/2 study





Presenter:



Wen Wee Ma, MD, Enterprise Vice Chair, Research, Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic



Wen Wee Ma, MD, Enterprise Vice Chair, Research, Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic





Date and Time:



June 2, 2025 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM CT



June 2, 2025 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM CT





Poster Session or Category:



Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy



Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy





Abstract Number:



2575



2575





Poster Bd Number:



222









Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting







Poster Presentation









Title:



Topical application of the HSV-1-based gene therapy vector KB801 results in sustained nerve growth factor expression in wounded murine corneas



Topical application of the HSV-1-based gene therapy vector KB801 results in sustained nerve growth factor expression in wounded murine corneas





Presenter:



Haley Cartwright, PhD



Haley Cartwright, PhD





Date and Time:



May 5, 2025 from 3:00PM to 4:45PM MT



May 5, 2025 from 3:00PM to 4:45PM MT





Poster Session or Category:



258 – Preclinical Therapeutics



258 – Preclinical Therapeutics





Poster Number:



B0154













Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2025 Annual Meeting







Poster Presentation









Title:



Expansion of an HSV-1-based gene therapy platform to treat Hailey-Hailey and Darier diseases



Expansion of an HSV-1-based gene therapy platform to treat Hailey-Hailey and Darier diseases





Presenter:



Bruce Nmezi, PhD



Bruce Nmezi, PhD





Date and Time:



May 9, 2025 from 4:30PM to 6:00PM PT



May 9, 2025 from 4:30PM to 6:00PM PT





Poster Session or Category:



Genetic Disease, Gene Regulation, Gene Therapy & Epigenetics



Genetic Disease, Gene Regulation, Gene Therapy & Epigenetics





Poster Number:



0554











Additional presentation details will be available to conference attendees. Following completion of each conference, presentation slides or posters, as applicable, will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s





website





.







About Krystal Biotech, Inc.







Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK



®



is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit





http://www.krystalbio.com





, and follow @KrystalBiotech on





LinkedIn





and





X





(formerly Twitter).











CONTACT









Investors and Media:







Stéphane Paquette, PhD





Krystal Biotech









spaquette@krystalbio.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.