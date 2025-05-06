KRYSTAL BIOTECH Earnings Results: $KRYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KRYSTAL BIOTECH ($KRYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.20 per share, missing estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $88,180,000, missing estimates of $98,167,288 by $-9,987,288.

KRYSTAL BIOTECH Insider Trading Activity

KRYSTAL BIOTECH insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $17,129,547 .

. SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $17,129,547 .

. KATHRYN ROMANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $131,415

KRYSTAL BIOTECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of KRYSTAL BIOTECH stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KRYSTAL BIOTECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

