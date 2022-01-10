Krystal Biotech Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KRYS

In trading on Monday, shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.69, changing hands as low as $61.50 per share. Krystal Biotech Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRYS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.8563 per share, with $102.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.