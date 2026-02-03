Krystal Biotech (BIT:1KRYS) Price Target Increased by 11.47% to 252.42

The average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech (BIT:1KRYS) has been revised to €252.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.47% from the prior estimate of €226.45 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €184.79 to a high of €302.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from the latest reported closing price of €238.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 13.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KRYS is 0.22%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 33,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,778K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KRYS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KRYS by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,019K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KRYS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 887K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KRYS by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.