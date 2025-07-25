BioTech
Krystal Biotech Announces Approval Of VYJUVEK In Japan

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech (KRYS) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted marketing authorization to VYJUVEK for the treatment of wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, starting from birth. VYJUVEK is the first genetic medicine approved in Japan for the treatment of DEB. The company said timing for availability of VYJUVEK in Japan will depend on completion of reimbursement procedures currently underway. The company expects to launch in Japan by the end of the current year.

VYJUVEK was previously approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States in May 2023 and by the European Commission in April 2025.

